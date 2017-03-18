New Bedford Store Owner Fights Off Knife-Wielding Robber Using Stick

March 18, 2017 7:46 PM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – A New Bedford store owner swung a large stick to fight off a knife-wielding robber who was attempting to leave the business with a cash register.

The suspect entered Wessam Variety on Acushnet Ave. on Thursday just before 9 p.m. demanding money.

Surveillance cameras rolled as the man, who was holding a knife, leaned over the counter and attempted to take the cash register.

The owner of Wessam Variety in New Bedford fights off an attempted robber. (Image Credit: Wessam Variety)

As the armed man was trying to take the register, the store owner hit him several times with a stick, scaring the suspect off.

The owner continued chasing the suspect down Shaw Street but lost sight of him near Conduit Street.

Police believe an older model grey Honda may have been involved in the incident.

The store owner told WBZ-TV a neighbor found a knife and coat they believe belonged to the suspect and turned it into police.

No arrests have been made.

