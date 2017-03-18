Florida Trooper With Massachusetts Ties Hit By Car, Seriously Injured

March 18, 2017 5:16 PM
Filed Under: Miami, Trooper Injured

BOSTON (CBS) – A Florida Highway Patrol officer with Massachusetts ties is in critical condition after being hit by a car while performing speed enforcement.

Trooper Carlos Rosario, a 12-year-veteran who was previously a correctional officer at a Massachusetts prison, was nearly killed Friday when he was hit around 9:30 a.m. on the Dolphin Expressway.

CBS Miami reports that Rosario was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

“He’s got major injuries to his, mostly his orthopedic injuries, a lot to his face, spine and extremities,” said Dr. Carl Schulman of Jackson Memorial Hospital.

miamidadefire Florida Trooper With Massachusetts Ties Hit By Car, Seriously Injured

A crash in Miami left a trooper with Massachusetts ties in critical condition. (Image Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Department)

Rosario was standing in the emergency lane and wearing a safety vest when a car lost control, spun out and hit him, police said.

The driver involved stayed on scene.

So far, no one has been cited in the crash.

An online fundraising page for Rosario has raised over $30,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia