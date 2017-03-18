Florida Trooper With Massachusetts Ties Hit By Car, Seriously Injured

BOSTON (CBS) – A Florida Highway Patrol officer with Massachusetts ties is in critical condition after being hit by a car while performing speed enforcement.
Trooper Carlos Rosario, a 12-year-veteran who was previously a correctional officer at a Massachusetts prison, was nearly killed Friday when he was hit around 9:30 a.m. on the Dolphin Expressway.
CBS Miami reports that Rosario was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.
“He’s got major injuries to his, mostly his orthopedic injuries, a lot to his face, spine and extremities,” said Dr. Carl Schulman of Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Rosario was standing in the emergency lane and wearing a safety vest when a car lost control, spun out and hit him, police said.
The driver involved stayed on scene.
So far, no one has been cited in the crash.
An online fundraising page for Rosario has raised over $30,000 as of Saturday afternoon.