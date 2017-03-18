Major Track Shift Means Less Threat For Sunday Snow

March 18, 2017 6:19 PM By Pamela Gardner
BOSTON (CBS) – A significant change in the track in the last two major model runs have pushed this ocean storm farther away from southern New England.

This means:

– Less snow Sunday
– Still gusty wind, stronger only across Cape Cod and the islands
– Rough seas, but no coastal flooding

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

There is one model that still gives southeastern Massachusetts higher snow totals, but most of the models agree the storm will be east.

The outer bands of snow from this storm will still give light snow accumulation across Cape Cod and the islands Sunday afternoon. Even some scattered snow showers from Cape Ann to Boston will be possible, but those would amount to a wet coating on the grass.

We are working against the March sun angle and daylight hours. What little snow we see, will have a tough time accumulating on the roads.

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Sunday afternoon, we may get 1-2 inches of wet and pasty snow across Cape Cod and the islands. Around a coating in isolated spots from Cape Ann to Boston to southeast Massachusetts.

A little wobble in the track may increase the Cape Cod snow totals by an inch or so, or the storm may completely miss us.

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

A wind advisory will be in effect for Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

A high wind watch is up for Nantucket. Wind gusts will be from the northeast in the morning and afternoon then from the north between 45 and 55 mph.

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

The wave heights will be between 5 and 15 feet offshore. Tides are fairly low (compared to Tuesday’s storm) so not expecting widespread minor coastal flooding.

 

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

By the way, spring officially begins Monday and it will be mainly sunny with seasonable highs in the mid-40s.

