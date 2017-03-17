JC Penney Releases List Of 138 Stores Set To Close

NEW YORK (CBS) – J.C. Penney has announced a total of 138 store closures as the company tries to improve profitability.
Three stores in New England are set to close – the J.C. Penney at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, the one at the Rockland Plaza in Maine and the store at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.
Take A Look At The Full List Of Closures (PDF)
Most of the stores will close in June – expect liquidation sales to begin in mid-April.
J.C. Penney says the closures will affect about 5,000 workers.