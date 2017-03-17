WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

JC Penney Releases List Of 138 Stores Set To Close

March 17, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: JC Penney

NEW YORK (CBS) – J.C. Penney has announced a total of 138 store closures as the company tries to improve profitability.

jc penney JC Penney Releases List Of 138 Stores Set To Close

Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Three stores in New England are set to close – the J.C. Penney at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, the one at the Rockland Plaza in Maine and the store at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

Take A Look At The Full List Of Closures (PDF)

Most of the stores will close in June – expect liquidation sales to begin in mid-April.

FindTheCompany | Graphiq

J.C. Penney says the closures will affect about 5,000 workers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia