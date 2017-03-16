‘Shot For Life’ Pits Boston Police, Firefighters Against Each Other On Hardwood

By Mike “Sarge” Riley, 98.5 The Sports Hub

BOSTON (CBS) – While you keep an eye on your March Madness brackets, pay attention to a great charitable event coming up March 25 featuring the Boston Police and Boston Fire Department.

In April 2010, Mike Slonina wanted to raise awareness for brain cancer research after his mother was diagnosed with a malignant tumor.

Slonina trained three times a day for a year and held a fundraiser when he set a world record shooting all over a basketball court for 24 consecutive hours in April 2011.

Slonina shot 73.2 percent from the floor during that event. However, the best news came before the event when Slonina found out his mother’s brain tumor was a false diagnosis, and to this day she remains in good health.

And, with the success of his first event that spring, Slonina decided “A Shot for Life” had to continue.

In 2016, Slonina rounded up members of the Boston Police and Fire Departments to play in a “Battle of the Badges” game at Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury. A Shot for Life raised $10,000 that was donated to the Mass General Cancer Center.

This year, Slonina hopes to raise even more when members of Boston’s finest and bravest take to the hardwood at CM on March 25.

And what will almost guarantee to be a memorable moment is when Declan Higgins, a 4-year-old who is battling Stage 4 brain cancer takes to the court and is honored at the event. With an admiration for the police, Higgins often received rides to his treatments at Children’s hospital via a police cruiser.

The Boston Police came away with a victory in 2016 with Superintendent in Chief William Gross leading his squad on the sidelines.

The Boston Fire Department will have a chance for revenge with Deputy Chief Scott Malone as the coach.

And some major landmarks around the city will be in solidarity with the Battle of the Badges when the Prudential Building, Zakim Bridge and TD Garden all are illuminated in red & blue for both departments.

The Battle of the Badges takes place on Saturday March 25 at Catholic Memorial Gymnasium in West Roxbury. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

For more information visit www.ashotforlife.org.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Riley reports



Mike “Sarge” Riley can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030 AM. Find him on Twitter @Sarge985.