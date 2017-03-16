NightSide – The Race For Governor Is On

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker enjoyed high favorability ratings throughout much of his first term. But the political world was turned upside down last November, and Governor Baker now finds himself looking at an extremely unpredictable race for re-election. Already a handful of names have been tossed around as potential challengers, but so far only one has stepped forward and officially entered the race. Jay Gonzalez, the former Secretary of Administration and Finance under Governor Deval Patrick, is the first candidate in the race. He sits down with Dan tonight to talk about why he is running and what he hopes to do for the Commonwealth.
Originally broadcast March 15th, 2017.