Driver Injured In Brockton After Snow From Passing Truck Hits Windshield

BROCKTON (CBS) — A driver was injured early Thursday afternoon after snow from a passing box truck smashed into his car’s windshield on Route 24 South.
Massachusetts State Police said the accident happened at 12:20 p.m., just south of Exit 18B in Brockton.
Authorities said the truck was going south on Route 24 when snow from its roof flew off and hit the windshield of the car, which was also traveling southbound.
The snow hit the driver’s side of the windshield, causing significant damage. Both the car and truck pulled over into the breakdown lane.
The driver was taken by Brockton Fire to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
There is no information on possible citations for the truck driver at this time, according to State Police.