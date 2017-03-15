Police Seek Plow Driver In Taunton Hit And Run

TAUNTON (CBS) – Police are searching for a plow driver who hit a woman while she was shoveling in front of her house and then drove away.

A woman was shoveling in the street in front of her Bay Street home when she was hit by the yellow plow attached to a pickup truck.

The plow driver did not stop. Neighbors heard the woman screaming for help in the street.

She was taken to an area hospital where she underwent surgery for a collapsed lung. She also suffered a fractured shoulder and leg.

Taunton Police Lt. Paul Roderick said it’s possible the plow driver did not know he hit the woman.

“I would hope that if you were to hit someone on the side of the road with a plow and you knowingly hit someone on the side of the road with a plow, you would take the time to stop. So we don’t know if he knew,” said Roderick.

Neighbor Frank Rose said he hopes police can quickly find the driver.

“If he knew it happened, he ought to turn himself in. She didn’t deserve that, that’s for sure,” said Rose.