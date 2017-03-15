Pennsylvania National Guard, Troopers Escort Child Needing Heart Transplant To Hospital During Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A 23-month-old child in need of a heart transplant was escorted by state snowplows, troopers and the National Guard through a heavy snowstorm from one hospital to another in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf said the Tuesday afternoon trip was made between hospitals in East Stroudsburg and Danville, some 80 miles apart. The storm dropped more than 20 inches of snow and sleet in parts of eastern Pennsylvania.
“The snow doesn’t stop us!” Pennsylvania State Police said.
Wolf said the youngster made the trip safely.
