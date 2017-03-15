Roof Collapses At NH Indoor Athletic Facility

MILFORD, N.H. (CBS) – No injuries were reported when the inflatable roof of a large New Hampshire indoor athletic complex collapsed.
The collapse was reported around 12 p.m. at the Hampshire Dome in Milford, one of the largest indoor sports facilities in New England.
Firefighters said the exact extent of damage caused by the collapse was not immediately known.
It is not yet clear if snow caused the collapse.
No further details are currently available.
One Comment
An obvious predictable collapse waiting to happen Visited a number of times to watch my grandson play soccer. Looked up at the inflatable roof and concluded one heavy wet snowstorm and this roof will collapse. Live free NH!