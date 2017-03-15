Bill Belichick Featured Prominently In ‘D-Day: Over Normandy’ Trailer

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is the narrator for the World War II Foundation’s new documentary D-Day: Over Normandy. The first trailer for the film reveals that the Patriots head coach will be more than just a voice in the background.

Foundation chairman Tim Gray released the trailer on his Vimeo page on Tuesday, revealing the first look at the documentary. D-Day: Over Normandy features original aerial footage of the same beaches invaded by U.S. forces on June 6, 1944, as well as archival footage of the historic invasion – with Belichick narrating it all.

In the trailer, Belichick explains his deep ties to the Navy and U.S. military as the basis for his inclusion in the documentary as narrator. Belichick’s father Steve served in WWII before coaching football at the U.S. Naval Academy for more than 30 years. It’s at the Navy where Bill learned much of what he knows about the game.

The second half of the trailer showcases some of the documentary’s stunning aerial footage, which was filmed primarily with drones over various locations in Normandy.

“This film brings us unique views of the landscape of Normandy, France,” Belichick says in the trailer. “Intertwined are the stories of the men who fought on these beaches and among these French villages to preserve our freedom.”

Produced by the Rhode Island-based World War II Foundation and Tim Gray Media, D-Day: Over Normandy is expected to premiere this spring on PBS and other public television stations around the country.