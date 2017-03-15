Big 2nd Half Helps Celtics To 117-104 Win Over Timberwolves

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points to lead the Boston Celtics past the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-104 on Wednesday night.
Al Horford added 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Celtics, who earned their 11th straight home win over Minnesota. Boston also increased its lead to 1 1/2 games over the Washington Wizards for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Ricky Rubio had a season-high 23 points to lead the Timberwolves, who dropped to just 10-21 on the road this season.
Boston led by eight entering the fourth quarter, but outscored Minnesota 32-27 in the final 12 minutes.
