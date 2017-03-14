35,000 Without Power As Dangerous Wind Gusts Intensify

BOSTON (CBS) – About 35,000 customers have no electricity in Massachusetts, according to National Grid and Eversource, as the snowstorm intensified across southern New England Tuesday afternoon.
There was a huge jump in the number of outages around noon time, most of them in Worcester and Plymouth.
Many of those in Worcester were restored in about an hour, but National Grid had more than 20,000 customers without power statewide just before 1 p.m. Eversource had more than 15,000, with nearly all of them in Plymouth.
According to SKYWARN, the damage reports ramped up as wind gusts around 60 miles per hour brought down power lines in several towns.
If you lost power, call your utility company immediately. If you see power lines down, do not go near them, because they could still be live. In those cases, call 911 immediately.
