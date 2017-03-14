Patriots Sign Running Back Rex Burkhead

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have made another offseason addition.
The team announced on Tuesday afternoon that it signed free agent running back Rex Burkhead.
The 26-year-old is a four-year NFL veteran, though he’s coming off his first season as an impact-type player. He rushed for 344 yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries, and he also caught 17 passes for 145 yards.
In his career, he’s rushed for 375 yards and three touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown.
Burkhead joins a backfield that includes James White and Dion Lewis. LeGarrette Blount, who rushed for 18 touchdowns last season, remains a free agent. Burkhead is likely to immediately fill the void left by Brandon Bolden, who played an important role on special teams.
The 5-foot-10, 218-pound back was originally drafted in the sixth round out of Nebraska.
