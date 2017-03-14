BLIZZARD WARNING: Until 8 pm | ClosingsForecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Resources
Amtrak Suspends Service Between Boston And New York City During Blizzard

March 14, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Amtrak, March 14 Blizzard

BOSTON (CBS) – Amtrak service between Boston and New York City has been canceled on Tuesday while a powerful blizzard bears down on the region.

Service is suspended until further notice.

Trains that departed stations before 9 a.m. will complete their trips.

Acela Express services between Boston and New York had also been canceled previously.

“Amtrak’s top priority is the safety of our passengers, employees and the traveling public,” the company said. “Amtrak engineering, operations and mechanical crews are actively monitoring the latest forecasts to ensure safe and efficient operation of the railroad, with preparations such as personnel and equipment positioning to quickly respond to potential problems and to resolve issues.”

For scheduling details, visit the Amtrak website.

