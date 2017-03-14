BLIZZARD WARNING: Until 8 pm | ClosingsForecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Resources
Jury Indicts Lawrence Teen Accused Of Beheading Classmate

March 14, 2017 6:50 AM
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts teenager accused of killing a high school classmate whose headless body was found near a river has been indicted.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says a grand jury indicted 16-year-old Mathew Borges for first-degree murder Monday.

The body of 16-year-old Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino was found near a river in Lawrence in December by a woman walking her dog. Police recovered his head nearby.

Police identified the headless body found in Lawrence as Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino, 16. (Photo from WBZ-TV’s Katie Brace)

Both boys attended Lawrence High School. Borges said in a police report that they had gone to smoke marijuana together on Nov. 18, then parted ways.

But the report also said Borges told a witness that he had “stabbed a kid and cut his head off killing him.”

His lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Borges is expected to be arraigned March 31.

