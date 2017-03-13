Worcester Police Arrest 4 After Drug Raid At Antiques Store

WEATHER ALERT: Major Nor’easter Hits Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings
March 13, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: 4 arrested, antique store, drugs found, Unique Finds, Worcester Police

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Worcester have arrested four people in connection with a raid at a city antiques store authorities say has been used in the past as a front for drug deals.

Police say they pulled over a car that was leaving Unique Finds last week and found crack cocaine, heroin and prescription drugs.

Investigators searched the store on Friday. They say they found more drugs, including heroin, medications used to combat opioid addiction, synthetic painkillers, anti-anxiety medications and drugs used to treat narcolepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Four men face charges, including drug possession with intent to distribute. The men, who are from Worcester, Auburn, Charlton and Grafton, are scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

The target of the raid wasn’t arrested and faces a drug trafficking charge.

