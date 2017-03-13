WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Newton Mayor Setti Warren Forms Finance Committee For Possible Gubernatorial Campaign

March 13, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: finance committee, Newton Mayor, possible run for governor, Setti Warren

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Newton Mayor Setti Warren is taking a significant step toward a potential run for governor.

The Democrat announced Monday that he is forming a finance committee as he continues to explore whether to seek the state’s top office next year.

The 40-member committee includes several big name Democrats, among them former Gov. Michael Dukakis and his wife, Kitty. Also on the list is former state treasurer and one-time Democratic National Committee chair Steve Grossman, and Thurgood Marshall, Jr., son of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

If Warren runs, the two-term mayor will be opposed for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination by former state budget director Jay Gonzalez and possibly others.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to seek re-election to a second term in 2018.

