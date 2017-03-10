Revolution Postpone Home Opener Due To Extreme Cold

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution’s “home opener” has been postponed for six months.
The Revs were supposed to open the home portion of their schedule at Gillette Stadium on Saturday against Orlando City SC, but with extreme cold in the forecast that game has been postponed until September 2. Saturday’s weather forecast calls temperatures in the 20s with wind chills expected to take them below 10 degrees in the Foxboro area.
“All of us involved in this decision believe this is in the best interest of the fans, the players, and the game,” said Revolution President Brian Bilello. “We at the Revolution look forward to seeing all our fans at the Orlando game on September 2.”
All tickets for Saturday’s match will be honored on September 2, but fans will also be allowed to switch to another game by calling 1-877-GET-REVS.
New England will now open its home schedule against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, March 25 at 2pm. Now that they have this weekend off, the Revs will next hit the field on March 18 against FC Dallas in Texas.