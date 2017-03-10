Report: Saints Expected To Make Decision On Brandin Cooks On Friday

BOSTON (CBS) — At least one NFL rumor may be put to rest on Friday.
According to Mike Lombardi of The Ringer, the New Orleans Saints will make their decision on wide receiver Brandin Cooks on Friday.
The 23-year-old receiver has been involved in trade rumors with the Patriots and Tennessee Titans this offseason, though Lombardi hints that more teams could also be in play. The biggest rumor surrounding Cooks, which surfaced Thursday just prior to the start of NFL free agency, involved a swap for Patriots corner Malcolm Butler.
Cooks has enjoyed success in the New Orleans offense since being drafted 20th overall in 2014, hauling in 215 passes for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns in 42 regular season contests. He played all 16 games in 2016, finishing the year with 78 receptions for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns.