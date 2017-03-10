Mike ‘Sarge’ Riley Searches For True Love On Toucher & Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — There was a lot of love flying around the 98.5 The Sports Hub’s studio on Friday.
Toucher & Rich decided it was time to help Mike “Sarge” Riley find true love, and invited three lovely ladies into studio to play The Dating Game. A masked Sarge looking dapper in a blazer was asked a pair of questions by each bachelorette, ranging from his wrestling knowledge to the menu at Kowloon — each with their own Dating Game twist, of course:
After a few heartwarming moments (and learning some of Sarge’s deep, dark secrets), Sarge was given the opportunity to ask the ladies questions of his own. Things got interesting, again, before he finally made his pick:
Let’s wish these two love birds years of happiness. Or at the very least a somewhat enjoyable meal at the Kowloon.
Listen to the full podcast: