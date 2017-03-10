WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Report: Logan Ryan Agrees To Three-Year Deal With Titans

March 10, 2017 7:38 AM
Filed Under: Logan Ryan, New England Patriots, NFL, patriots free agency, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — After a productive first four seasons in New England, two-time Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan is cashing in with a new team. The free-agent cornerback has agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans, his agents Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Ryan’s deal with the Titans is for three years and $30 million, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Further financial details, including guaranteed money, have not been disclosed. A $10 million cap hit for Ryan would be the highest on the Titans roster as of Friday. It’s a massive pay raise for the fifth-year cornerback out of Rutgers, who earned just over $3.75 million combined in the first four seasons of his career in New England.

After an inconsistent start to his Patriots career as a reserve corner, Ryan surprised a lot of people when he took his game to another level as a starter in 2015 and 2016. He finished 16th among all NFL corners with an 83.5 grade on Pro Football Focus in 2016, and he also earned a strong 81.6 grade in 2015.

Ryan played in all 16 games in each of his first four seasons with the Patriots, recording 13 interceptions in the process. He’s also emerged as one of the league’s best tackling corners, registering 259 total tackles in his career so far. He played well down the stretch for the Patriots in 2016 and in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

With the Titans, Ryan assumes a new challenge as one of their top-two cornerbacks. He bolsters a cornerback group that already includes Devin McCourty’s twin brother Jason McCourty.

