Keene, NH Police Chief Found Dead At Home

KEENE, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Keene Police Chief Brian Costa was found dead at his home Thursday in what investigators are calling an “untimely death.”
State police said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning. No further details have been released.
Costa was involved with the Police Assisted Addiction Recovery Initiative, a network of more than 140 police departments and 300 treatment centers with a mission to promote treatment rather than to simply arrest and jail people.
Rep. Annie Kuster called Costa “an incredible public servant” and “a committed leader in addressing the opioid crisis” in New Hampshire.
State Police ask that anyone with “information pertaining to this investigation” call them at 603-223-8890.
