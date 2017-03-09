Strong Winds Rip Trees From Roots Onto Homes, Power Lines

BOSTON (CBS) – High winds tore apart several trees in Massachusetts and New Hampshire Thursday, leaving scattered power outages and damage behind.

In New Boston, N.H. the wind brought a 75-foot tree down on top of a home on Meetinghouse Hill Road, cutting the house in half.

Better angle of home in New Boston, NH. Fire chief says no one was home but they rescued dog. pic.twitter.com/c84Tnn5zH0 — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) March 9, 2017

“There was no one home at the time. There was a dog. We managed to get in and get him out. He was not hurt,” Fire Chief Dan MacDonald told WBZ-TV, noting that a family just moved into the house three weeks ago.

Heavy cranes were being brought in to remove the tree in what the chief called a “delicate situation.”

MacDonald said another tree hit the same house in the front side about four months ago.

About 7,500 customers had lost power by early afternoon in New Hampshire.

Wind gusts around 40 miles per hour left pockets of tree and wire damage across several towns in eastern Massachusetts as well.

That's a BIG tree! Broad St. Salem…tree fell between 2 houses just missing a catastrophe! pic.twitter.com/Dec546pT2c — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) March 9, 2017

No serious injuries were reported.