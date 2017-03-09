Report: Patriots To Sign Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

BOSTON (CBS) — With the Patriots set to likely lose Logan Ryan to free agency, the team is apparently set to make a replacement.

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are signing free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Bills free agent CB Stephon Gilmore expects to sign with New England barring any final snags, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

The Patriots will reportedly be giving Gilmore more than $14 million.

The expected price tag for free agent CB Stephon Gilmore for the #Patriots is slated to eclipse $14M per year, I’m told. Hefty but worth it — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Gilmore, 26, spent his first five NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He made five interceptions last year, which had him tied for fifth-most in the league. In his career, he’s made 14 interceptions.

Gilmore ranked 61st among NFL cornerbacks according to Pro Football Focus’ rankings. By comparison, Logan Ryan ranked 16th and Malcolm Butler ranked seventh in the NFL in PFF’s grades among cornerbacks.

Butler is a restricted free agent, while Ryan is an unrestricted free agent and is expected to depart Foxboro this offseason.

Gilmore made $11 million last season. It was the final year of his rookie contract, which paid him significantly less money in the first four years of his deal.