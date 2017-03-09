WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT: Snow Friday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Report: Patriots To Sign Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

March 9, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Stephon Gilmore

BOSTON (CBS) — With the Patriots set to likely lose Logan Ryan to free agency, the team is apparently set to make a replacement.

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are signing free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The Patriots will reportedly be giving Gilmore more than $14 million.

Gilmore, 26, spent his first five NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He made five interceptions last year, which had him tied for fifth-most in the league. In his career, he’s made 14 interceptions.

Gilmore ranked 61st among NFL cornerbacks according to Pro Football Focus’ rankings. By comparison, Logan Ryan ranked 16th and Malcolm Butler ranked seventh in the NFL in PFF’s grades among cornerbacks.

Butler is a restricted free agent, while Ryan is an unrestricted free agent and is expected to depart Foxboro this offseason.

Gilmore made $11 million last season. It was the final year of his rookie contract, which paid him significantly less money in the first four years of his deal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia