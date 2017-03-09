Eastern Bank Hopes Cash Giveaway Funds Good Deeds

WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
March 9, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Boston, cash giveaway, Doug Flutie, Eastern Bank

BOSTON (CBS) — Eastern Bank teamed up with local football legend Doug Flutie Thursday morning to hand out cash in Boston.

They gave away a total of $10,000 in $5 bills at Faneuil Hall and in the Back Bay.

They hope people will use the cash to help others.

“Really what we’re asking people to do is take the five dollars and pay it forward. Do something good for someone else with this five dollars,” said Eastern Bank Chairman and CEO Robert Rivers.

The giveaway is over, but you can still spread the message of doing good by posting a selfie of your deed.

Go to joinusforgood.com/selfies-for-good for more information.

