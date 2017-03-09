What’s Up This Weekend: Parades, Video Games & A Truck Show

BOSTON (CBS) – St. Patrick’s parades, free stargazing at the Museum of Science, the Revs home opener and a Truck Show are among this weekend’s highlights in and around Boston.

ST. PATRICK’S PARADES

With St. Patrick’s Day just a few days away, a couple communities are celebrating in advance. In Lawrence, the parade kicks off Saturday at 1p at the intersection of Amesbury & Essex, ending at Osgood & Market. MORE INFO: lawrencestpatsparade.com. On Sunday, the fun is in Worcester. Starting at noon, the parade marches down Park Ave., beginning at Mill Street and ending at Highland. MORE INFO: stpatsparade.com/

STARGAZING

Free Friday night stargazing is back at the Museum of Science. Friday nights between March and November, visit the Gilliland Observatory on the roof of the Museum’s parking garage, weather permitting. Museum staff will guide you in viewing the stars and planets in the night sky. MORE INFO: mos.org

PAX EAST

One of the largest gaming events in North America stops in Boston this weekend. PAX East sets up shop in the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from Friday through Sunday. Console freeplay, hundreds of gaming PCs, Panel discussions, unreleased games, and your favorite tabletop games, this is a gamer’s paradise. The event is officially sold out, but there are tickets available through ticket resellers. As always, buyer beware. Shut out? Some events are being streamed online at twitch.tv/pax MORE INFO: east.paxsite.com

TRUCK SHOW

The Eastern Mass Truck Show pulls into Shriners Auditorium this weekend. The show features the latest in light and medium duty trucks, Touch A Truck, a video game truck, Monster Trucks, and special appearances by sports stars Malcom Mitchell and Terry O’Reilly. MORE INFO: wzlx.com/truckshow/

REVOLUTION HOME OPENER

The New England Revolution have their Home Opener this Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, against Orlando City SC. Fan favorites Diego Fagundez and Lee Nguyen are back on the pitch this season, along with exciting newcomers Benjamin Angoua and Antonio Mlinar Delamea. If you aren’t headed down in person, you can listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub. MORE INFO: revolutionsoccer.net

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

From Sap To Syrup, visit Drumlin Farm in Lincoln this weekend to witness the wonder of maple syrup making, right up to the point it hits the table. Pancake Breakfast seatings are every half hour on Saturday and Sunday morning. Advance registration is required. As of this writing, many times are already sold out, so act quickly if you want to attend. MORE INFO: massaudubon.org

DINE OUT DEALS

For the second straight weekend, Dine Out Boston takes over about 200 local restaurants. Previously known as Restaurant Week, you’ll find fixed price menus at many of Boston and Cambridge’s hottest spots (Saturday excluded). Meals are either $15, $20, or $25 for lunch, and $28, $33, or $38 for dinner. Reservations required. MORE INFO: boston-discovery-guide.com