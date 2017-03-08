Over/Under: Will The Patriots Have More Than One First-Round Pick?

BOSTON (CBS) — It was a Game of Jones Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub as Adam Jones and Nick Cattles played a round of Over/Under. The guys touched on a wide range of topics in Boston sports, including the Patriots’ draft plans, Brad Marchand’s point total, and Pablo Sandoval’s weight compared to his batting average.

The numbers and Jones’ answers are below.

Patriots’ first-round draft picks: 1.5

“I’m going over. Maybe this is wishful thinking,” said Jones. “I still hope they do the [Jimmy Garoppolo] move because … you’re never going to get more for this asset than you’re going to get this offseason … cash in the chip, take the first round pick.”

Brad Marchand points in his final 15 games: 15.5

“I’m going over. I mean, who’s slowing him down at this point in time?” said Jones. “He’s been much more effective on the power play since [head coach Bruce] Cassidy has taken over. He’s a better-than-point-per-game guy, which puts him in rarefied air when it comes to the NHL.”

Pablo Sandoval’s batting average: Over/under his weight (listed at 255)

“Under. He’s not hitting .255,” said Jones. “And guess what? As the year goes along, he’s just going to get heavier and heavier and fatter and fatter. So by the end of the year, [his weight] is probably going be up to like, 280. No chance he hits that number [in his batting average].”

David Price starts in April: 0.5

“I will take under,” said Jones. “It’s going to be difficult for him to get back before the end of April without any setbacks.”

Isaiah Thomas’ AAV (average annual value) on his next contract: $25 million

“I’m going over. I don’t know if he gets it here, but im going over that number,” said Jones.

