New Hampshire Mother Charged With Using Heroin, Meth While Giving Birth

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A mother in New Hampshire is facing charges after police say she ordered a friend to shoot her up with heroin and meth while she was giving birth.

The incident happened back in September, but Concord police released details for the first time on Wednesday.

They say 29-year-old Felicia Farruggia was in “full labor and giving birth to a baby boy” at a home on Elmwood Avenue, but she refused to let anyone call 911 for help until she got some drugs.

According to investigators, Farruggia asked 37-year-old Rhianna Frenette to give her heroin and methamphetamines.

“Frenette attempted to inject Farruggia with an unsanitary syringe at least once before she successfully delivered a dose of the drug,”police said in a statement.

An ambulance arrived moments later and as EMTs were putting her on board, Farruggia delivered a baby boy.

She and the newborn were rushed to Concord Hospital where they were admitted for several days.

The baby was put into state custody and remains there.

Farruggia and Frennette were both arrested this week and charged with reckless conduct.