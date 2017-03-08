‘Hefty,’ Cat Found In Trash Bag, Needs Loving Home

SCITUATE (CBS) — A cat found tangled in a trash bag is now looking for his forever family.
“Hefty” was discovered with severe injuries after he was apparently attacked by a wild animal, according to the Scituate Animal Shelter.
The shelter says a “caring person” was able to get Hefty extensive medical attention, including laser surgery for his eyes.
Now Hefty, who is sweet and gets along with dogs, needs a home.
“Please consider adding Hefty to your new family,” the shelter said. “He has been through a lot and now just wants to relax in a home and be loved by many.”