'Hefty,' Cat Found In Trash Bag, Needs Loving Home

March 8, 2017 12:24 PM
SCITUATE (CBS) — A cat found tangled in a trash bag is now looking for his forever family.

“Hefty” was discovered with severe injuries after he was apparently attacked by a wild animal, according to the Scituate Animal Shelter.

The shelter says a “caring person” was able to get Hefty extensive medical attention, including laser surgery for his eyes.

Now Hefty, who is sweet and gets along with dogs, needs a home.

Hefty the cat (Image credit Scituate Animal Shelter)

“Please consider adding Hefty to your new family,” the shelter said. “He has been through a lot and now just wants to relax in a home and be loved by many.”

