NightSide – The End of Europe

BOSTON (CBS) – For many Europeans, the Brexit vote was just as shocking as Trump’s election win here in the United States. Upon news that Britain will be pulling out of the European Union, movements have taken root in many other European nations to examine whether E.U. membership is in their best interest. James Kirchick, journalist and foreign correspondent, checks in with NightSide Nation to discuss the future of Europe. How will President Trump change our relationship with European powers? Is the future of Europe at risk in our increasingly chaotic world?
Originally broadcast March 6th, 2017.