NightSide – Is Anti-Semitism on the Rise in America?

BOSTON (CBS) – In recent weeks, there has been a rash of attacks against Jewish centers, synagogues, and cemeteries involving vandalism and bomb threats. Critics of President Trump claim that his fiery rhetoric has paved the way for this increase in open displays of prejudice, while his supporters say this story is simply another example of the media trying to turn people against the President. Boston attorney Jeff Robbins, former Chair of the New England Board of the Anti-Defamation League, joins Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about these recent threats and attacks, and what it all means in the big picture.
Originally broadcast March 6th, 2017.