NightSide – A New Travel Ban

March 7, 2017
BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump signed an executive order today, intended to replace the travel ban he attempted to enact a few weeks ago which was eventually struck down by the courts. The new travel ban excludes current visa holders and has removed Iraq from the list of banned countries, but for some critics, it is still not good enough. Carl Williams, staff attorney for the Massachusetts ACLU, talks with Dan and explains why the ACLU will be challenging this executive order in the courts as well.

Originally broadcast March 6th, 2017.

