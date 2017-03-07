WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Martellus Bennett Reportedly Seeking Contract Worth $9 Million Per Year

March 7, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Martellus Bennett, New England Patriots, NFL Free Agency, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The “legal tampering” period is underway in the NFL, and it seems like Martellus Bennett won’t be on the Patriots next season.

The tight end is reportedly asking for a hefty pay raise this offseason, which will likely be too rich for the Patriots:

Bennett, who played all 16 games for New England in 2016 despite battling a number of injuries throughout, made just over $5 million in 2016. While he said during the week leading up to Super Bowl LI that he would like to return to the Patriots in 2017, he added that it’s a “complicated” situation, saying players want to make as much money as they can during their short careers.

Bennett, who will turn 30 on Friday, caught 55 passes for 701 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns for the Patriots. He had five receptions for 62 yards in New England’s Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

