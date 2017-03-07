Martellus Bennett Reportedly Seeking Contract Worth $9 Million Per Year

BOSTON (CBS) — The “legal tampering” period is underway in the NFL, and it seems like Martellus Bennett won’t be on the Patriots next season.
The tight end is reportedly asking for a hefty pay raise this offseason, which will likely be too rich for the Patriots:
Bennett, who played all 16 games for New England in 2016 despite battling a number of injuries throughout, made just over $5 million in 2016. While he said during the week leading up to Super Bowl LI that he would like to return to the Patriots in 2017, he added that it’s a “complicated” situation, saying players want to make as much money as they can during their short careers.
Bennett, who will turn 30 on Friday, caught 55 passes for 701 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns for the Patriots. He had five receptions for 62 yards in New England’s Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons.