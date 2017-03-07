Brandon Meriweather Got A ‘Bad Vibe’ From Jets At NFL Combine

BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve all heard stories of teams asking players some unorthodox questions at the NFL Scouting Combine.

There was Dez Bryant being grilled on his mother’s line of work, and many players have said teams have inquired about their sexual orientation. Former Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Tuesday and discussed his experience at the NFL Combine in 2007 (among many other things, of course), and said one team truly stuck out as an unprofessional franchise: The New York Jets.

“When I was coming out, it was the Jets who were doing a bunch of nonsense,” said Meriweather, adding that the teams that asked those odd questions were usually unsuccessful NFL franchises.

Meriweather said he got a “bad vibe” from the Jets as soon as he walked into the room (doing so with some words not suitable for radio).

“First off, we didn’t talk about football at all. We didn’t talk about none of my mishaps that everyone was wondering about. It was a different vibe from everyone else,” he explained, saying he wasn’t the only prospect to feel this way. “After the meeting day all the players would get together and we’d talk about who was the weirdest team. We all said the Jets. It wasn’t just me, it was everybody.”

Meriweather said he actually didn’t have a sit down with the Patriots, but he wasn’t surprised when the team drafted him 24th overall.

“I wasn’t surprised because Bill [Belichick] came to Miami and worked me out. We had a meeting at Miami,” he said. “I had two workouts with them so I wasn’t surprised they drafted me. I was surprised I didn’t have a meeting at the Combine, because my agent said to be ready for one with them, they were talking with me the most.”

Meriweather also touched on the benefits of playing for a team far away from home, gave an update on his rap career and looked ahead to his weekend event with The Real Tahiry: