Senators Double Up Bruins With 4-2 Victory

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mike Hoffman had a power-play goal early in the third period and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Monday night.
Derick Brassard, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Alex Burrows also scored as the Senators extended their winning streak to three games. Craig Anderson made 25 saves.
Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask made 25 saves.
Ottawa has a four-point lead on the Bruins in the Atlantic Division.
With just six remaining home games, the Senators gave the Canadian Tire Centre crowd something to remember in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup should the standings remain as they are.
Ottawa took a 3-1 lead early in the third as Hoffman scored his 20th on the power play. It was Ottawa’s first goal with the man advantage in three games.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)