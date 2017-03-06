WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Jimmy Buffett Retirement Community ‘Margaritaville’ To Open In 2018

March 6, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Jimmy Buffett

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS) – Where do you want to be “wasted away” in retirement?

Here’s an option for Parrotheads to get excited about: Margaritaville.

A Jimmy Buffett-inspired retirement community is set to open in Daytona Beach, Florida, and more locations plan to be announced soon.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

It’s called “Latitude Margaritaville” and will include 7,000 homes, pools, a “Cheeseburger In Paradise” restaurant and, of course, a “Five O’Clock Somewhere” bar.

It’s been reported that more than 10,000 people have already signed up to live in Margaritaville. The community is set to open in 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia