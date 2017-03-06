Jimmy Buffett Retirement Community ‘Margaritaville’ To Open In 2018

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS) – Where do you want to be “wasted away” in retirement?
Here’s an option for Parrotheads to get excited about: Margaritaville.
A Jimmy Buffett-inspired retirement community is set to open in Daytona Beach, Florida, and more locations plan to be announced soon.
It’s called “Latitude Margaritaville” and will include 7,000 homes, pools, a “Cheeseburger In Paradise” restaurant and, of course, a “Five O’Clock Somewhere” bar.
It’s been reported that more than 10,000 people have already signed up to live in Margaritaville. The community is set to open in 2018.