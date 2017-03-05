Wilmington Woman Killed in Maine Snowmobile Crash

BOSTON (CBS) — A Wilmington woman died late Saturday afternoon when the snowmobile she was operating crashed south of Jackman, Maine.
Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a release that 45-year-old Karen L. Pillman was killed when her snowmobile hit some trees in Parlin Pond Township just before 5 p.m.
Several individuals, along with ambulance workers, tried to resuscitate Pillman, but they were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said Pillman was leading a group of snowmobilers that were crossing the Parlin Connector Trail on Parlin Pond.
They said that after crossing the pond, Pillman’s snowmobile left the groomed trail and collided with several trees. Game wardens said speed was likely a factor.
She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, which is under investigation. Officials report Saturday’s fatal accident is the ninth snowmobile-related death this winter in Maine.