WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Community Mourns After Mother, Four Children Die In Warwick Fire

March 5, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Karyn Regal, Warwick, Warwick fire

WARWICK (CBS) — With frost on the windows of the small church, pastor Gordon Ellis told churchgoers that “God’s heart was the first to break” after a fire tore through a nearby home Saturday morning, killing a mother and four children.

“It’s probably the most traumatic thing that’s happened to this community in many years,” Ellis told the congregation one day after the deadly blaze.

Trinitarian Congregational Church ran out of heating oil, but Ellis still opened his church to all to mourn the community’s loss.

Dozens gathered for the memorial service Sunday morning.

Firefighters investigate following a devastating Warwick, Mass. fire. (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters investigate following a devastating Warwick, Mass. fire. (WBZ-TV)

Selectman Lawrence Prine talked to reporters after the service, telling them the family was “wonderful.”

“You have to seek solace in who’s left,” Prine told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal. “You need to cherish the moments that you have with the people you know, because you never know when will be the last time you see them.”

Several burned-out vehicles still sat on the property, and several inches of ice coated the driveway Sunday.

The fire at the Richmond Road home began around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived, and that it’s remote location made it difficult for crews to fight the blaze.

The volunteer fire department had to pipe in water on the freezing, windy night through the woods from a pond that was about a quarter of a mile away.

Two of the people inside the home got out. The family has not yet been identified.

The State Fire Marshal’s office believes a wood-burning stove may have caused the fire.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia