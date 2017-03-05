Community Mourns After Mother, Four Children Die In Warwick Fire

WARWICK (CBS) — With frost on the windows of the small church, pastor Gordon Ellis told churchgoers that “God’s heart was the first to break” after a fire tore through a nearby home Saturday morning, killing a mother and four children.

“It’s probably the most traumatic thing that’s happened to this community in many years,” Ellis told the congregation one day after the deadly blaze.

Pastor at Trinitarian Congregational Church: “You can be sure God’s heart was the first to break yesterday morning”. #warwickfire pic.twitter.com/tpuiVc6C1B — KarynRegal (@Karynregal) March 5, 2017

Trinitarian Congregational Church ran out of heating oil, but Ellis still opened his church to all to mourn the community’s loss.

Dozens gathered for the memorial service Sunday morning.

Selectman Lawrence Prine talked to reporters after the service, telling them the family was “wonderful.”

“You have to seek solace in who’s left,” Prine told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal. “You need to cherish the moments that you have with the people you know, because you never know when will be the last time you see them.”

There are several inches of ice coating the driveway and three burned out vehicles, and the debris left behind. #warwickfire pic.twitter.com/yJUsFIIVOZ — KarynRegal (@Karynregal) March 5, 2017

Several burned-out vehicles still sat on the property, and several inches of ice coated the driveway Sunday.

The fire at the Richmond Road home began around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived, and that it’s remote location made it difficult for crews to fight the blaze.

A page from a #catholic text survives after the #warwickfire that killed a woman and four children. pic.twitter.com/Oy47xcJD2l — KarynRegal (@Karynregal) March 5, 2017

The volunteer fire department had to pipe in water on the freezing, windy night through the woods from a pond that was about a quarter of a mile away.

.@MAFireMarshal says fire appears accidental, starting in this wood burning stove. #warwickfire. A woman and four children were killed. pic.twitter.com/wjphueUJJL — KarynRegal (@Karynregal) March 5, 2017

Two of the people inside the home got out. The family has not yet been identified.

The State Fire Marshal’s office believes a wood-burning stove may have caused the fire.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports