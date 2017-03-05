Pet Parade: Forever Paws In Fall River

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption from Forever Paws Animal Shelter in Fall River were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Bigsby is a seven-year-old pit bull who came to the shelter as a stray. He’s super-friendly, and very excited–he wants to be in the middle of everything! He’s a great homebody once he’s settled down. He doesn’t like car rides.
Clint is a 9-year-old Chihuahua mix. All he wants out of life is to cuddle! He was surrendered to animal control and brought to the shelter from there. He’s loving and full of energy, and a little pudgy–but some exercise and a loving family will help with that!
Duck is an eight-month-old Portuguese podengo. His owners gave him up when they realized they couldn’t keep up with him. He loves people, and wants to run, play, and chew toys all day. He’s a ball of energy, but friendly!
For more information, visit foreverpaws.com.