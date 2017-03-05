Pet Parade: Forever Paws In Fall River

March 5, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: Adoption, Dogs, Fall River, Forever Paws, Pet Parade, Pets

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption from Forever Paws Animal Shelter in Fall River were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Bigsby. (WBZ-TV)

Bigsby. (WBZ-TV)

Bigsby is a seven-year-old pit bull who came to the shelter as a stray. He’s super-friendly, and very excited–he wants to be in the middle of everything! He’s a great homebody once he’s settled down. He doesn’t like car rides.

Clint. (WBZ-TV)

Clint. (WBZ-TV)

Clint is a 9-year-old Chihuahua mix. All he wants out of life is to cuddle! He was surrendered to animal control and brought to the shelter from there. He’s loving and full of energy, and a little pudgy–but some exercise and a loving family will help with that!

Duck. (WBZ-TV)

Duck. (WBZ-TV)

Duck is an eight-month-old Portuguese podengo. His owners gave him up when they realized they couldn’t keep up with him. He loves people, and wants to run, play, and chew toys all day. He’s a ball of energy, but friendly!

For more information, visit foreverpaws.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia