Dorchester Crash Leaves 27-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured

DORCHESTER (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was fighting for his life after an early-morning, single-car crash on Morrissey Boulevard.
The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday in front of the Boston Globe building.
State Police said a black Camaro made a sudden left, veered off the road, and struck a tree.
The driver, a 25-year-old Dorchester woman, had been wearing her seat belt and had only minor injuries; her passenger, the 27-year-old Boston man, was not wearing his, and suffered life-threatening injuries.
Both were taken to Boston Medical Center. The passenger’s condition was not yet known.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation, but State Police said there was no evidence that drugs, alcohol, or cell phone use played a factor.