NightSide – San Francisco Withdraws from the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force

March 4, 2017 12:54 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – San Francisco’s mayor and police chief have decided to remove the San Francisco Police Department from the JTTF. This is a defiant stance that they are taking to no longer work with the FBI in anti-terror initiatives. The Heritage Foundation notes that over 100 plotted terrorist attacks against the U.S. have been foiled since 2001. Is San Francisco’s lack of cooperation with the FBI treasonous? How will this affect the safety of Americans?

The topic changes to discuss the arrest of a suspect in anti Semitic threats.

Originally broadcast March 3rd, 2017.

