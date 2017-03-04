Woman Wakes Up To Find Stranger Sitting On Her Bed

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Neighbors at the Harbor Point apartment complex are on edge after a woman woke up to a stranger in her bedroom.

Around 6:40 a.m. Friday, a woman woke up to the man sitting on the edge of her bed, staring at her.

Police said the victim had never seen the suspect before. Officers searched the area for him, but found nothing.

She screamed, scaring him off–and even chased him out of her apartment.

They said the victim told them the man did not touch her or say anything, and that they have only a vague description of him.

The woman lives in a building that serves as home to mostly UMass Boston students.

Will Christiansen is one of the students who lives in the building, which borders the school.

“That’s just unheard of,” he told WBZ-TV’s Katie Brace. “It’s ridiculous, and scary to be honest.”

Olivia Winship, another student resident, said she usually feels comfortable there.

“My doors are always locked anyway, I don’t know how that happened,” she said. “I can’t believe it.”

Police said the victim told them she stayed up late doing laundry–and that she might have left her apartment door unlocked.

One single mom who lives in the complex said safety was a concern.

“It’s extremely creepy right now,” she said. “That’s very nerve-wracking, as a single woman living over here with a child.”

The complex employs its own security that patrols, but Christiansen said it’s still very easy to get in.

At least one resident said she’s taking extra precautions so no one shows up in her place.

“I’m finding some more rigs and locks to put up against my door if I have to,” she said.