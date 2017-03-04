Celtics @ 7: Does Jaylen Brown Belong In The ‘Rookie Of The Year’ Conversation?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics blew out the Lakers 115-95 Friday night with a balanced offensive attack and another great game from rookie Jaylen Brown, who out-dueled his rookie classmate Brandon Ingram.
Brown, the third overall pick, scored 16 points and collected eight rebounds in 23 minutes, while Ingram – drafted second – was shutout on two shots in 26 minutes and had a minus-22 rating.
Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub examined Brown’s recent contributions, his growth and development throughout the year, and whether he belongs in the Rookie of the Year conversation.
Host Adam Kaufman was joined by MassLive.com C’s beat writer Jay King. The two also looked back at Wednesday’s upset of Cleveland, and discussed what it means in the bigger picture with the playoffs just 20 games away.
Enjoy the full show podcast below!
Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7