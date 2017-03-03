WBZ4[1]
Weather Whiplash Hurts Local Farms

By Mike LaCrosse, WBZ-TV March 3, 2017 10:58 PM
Filed Under: Billerica, Farmers, Mike LaCrosse

BILLERICA (CBS) – Snow squalls quickly moved through the area Friday night as temperatures dropped into the teens.

“I love the snow, I do, but it’s better than having it all year round, enough to say I’ve had enough then it’s like March,” said Peabody resident Kait O’Donnell.

Winter’s return had some people wishing we still had those 60 degree days from last week.

“What can you say, you know one day it’s nice, one day it’s bad,” Billerica resident Steven English said.

The warm weather can be devastating for local farmers.

Bill Griggs, owner of Griggs Farm in Billerica says winter dormancy is broken. He thinks the apple buds will make it, but is worried about his peaches surviving the weekend freeze.

“These peach buds are swollen we can kiss this crop goodbye,” said Griggs.

The lack of local crops will also impact farmers markets come June.

“It makes it much more difficult because we sell local produce only, its scarce,” said Kay Johnson of the Billerica Farmers Market.

