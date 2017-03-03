Tom Brady Posts Old Scouting Report While Wearing NFL Combine Shirt On Facebook

BOSTON (CBS) — In case you were wondering whether Tom Brady was still a little salty about his scouting report from the NFL Combine 17 years ago, he just answered that with his latest Facebook post.
The 39-year-old Super Bowl MVP posted a new photo to his Facebook account on Friday, wearing his old Combine shirt from his workout before the 2000 Draft. He also posted an old scouting report that basically ripped him as a prospect. Apparently, most scouts at the time were not impressed with Brady’s “poor build” and lack of mobility or arm strength.
This year’s Combine is already underway in Indianapolis, and the Patriots probably have greater concerns at positions other than quarterback. But hopefully, they can find players in the sixth round who approach even a tiny fraction of what Brady has been able to accomplish since they selected him with the 199th pick in 2000.
So if you thought Brady might be over those scouting reports by now, the answer is no. Brady will never forget the number 199.