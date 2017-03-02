Wynn Tweaks Boston-Area Casino Plan As Cost Rises To $2.4B

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Wynn is making changes to its Boston-area resort casino as the price tag continues to climb.
Casino officials told state gambling regulators meeting in Springfield on Thursday that they plan to scale back retail offerings at Wynn Boston Harbor in Everett.
They’re also boosting the number of gambling machines on the casino floor, adding more restaurants and bars and increasing convention and meeting space.
The casino is projected to cost $2.4 billion, up from roughly $2 billion in previous estimates. That’s due, in part, to rising construction labor costs, the Springfield Republican reports.
The changes are expected to generate more jobs at the facility, despite fewer jobs on the retail side. The hotel, casino and entertainment complex along the Mystic River is expected to open sometime in 2019.