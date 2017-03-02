WBZ4[1]
Weather Alert: Record Warmth, Storms Possible | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Huge Fire Forces Evacuation Of Tyngsboro Apartments

March 2, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: David Robichaud, Tyngsboro

TYNGSBORO (CBS) – A wind-whipped fire has spread from a Tyngsboro garage onto the roof of a nearby apartment complex.

Flames broke out at a garage on Dunstable Road in Tyngsboro on Thursday afternoon near a gravel pit.

The apartment building on Dunstable Road in Tyngsboro was evacuated. (Image credit: David Robichaud - WBZ-TV News)

Explosions could be heard in the area, and within a short time flames could be seen on the apartment building’s roof.

Police were evacuating residents from the building.

Heavy smoke could be seen throughout the area.

Residents told WBZ-TV’s David Robichaud there may have been gas cans in the garage where the fire started.

Strong winds fueled the fire on Dunstable Road in Tyngsboro. (WBZ-TV)

No further details are currently available.

