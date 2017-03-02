Huge Fire Forces Evacuation Of Tyngsboro Apartments

TYNGSBORO (CBS) – A wind-whipped fire has spread from a Tyngsboro garage onto the roof of a nearby apartment complex.
Flames broke out at a garage on Dunstable Road in Tyngsboro on Thursday afternoon near a gravel pit.
Explosions could be heard in the area, and within a short time flames could be seen on the apartment building’s roof.
Police were evacuating residents from the building.
Heavy smoke could be seen throughout the area.
Residents told WBZ-TV’s David Robichaud there may have been gas cans in the garage where the fire started.
No further details are currently available.