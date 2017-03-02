NightSide – Opening Statements in Hernandez Trial

BOSTON (CBS) – Opening statements began today in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial. Hernandez is charged with eight crimes, including first-degree murder of two men he allegedly crossed paths with at a club in 2012. The prosecution claims that Hernandez shot and killed the two men after one of them spilled his drink, which lead to the fatal altercation outside the club. Attorney Phil Tracy joins Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about today’s opening statements and where the trial will go from here.
Originally broadcast March 1st, 2017.