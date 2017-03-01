Wednesday’s Child: 8-Year-Old Aaleyah

Aaleyah is a sweet 8-year-old girl of African American descent. Some of Aaleyah’s favorite activities are being read to, playing with dolls, playing house and doing arts and crafts projects. Aaleyah presents as shy and quiet when initially meeting new people. However, her foster mother reports Aaleyah is very loveable and affectionate once she feels comfortable. In school, Aaleyah has an Individual Education Plan (IEP) to assist her with language development, visual motor skills, attention/social functioning as well as academics. She is a very eager student who works hard and likes to learn. She responds well to one-on-one assistance and has shown areas of improvement with her overall development.

Legally freed for adoption, Aaleyah would do well in a home that can provide a good amount of structure, patience, guidance and nurturance. Aaleyah’s social worker would like to see her placed in a family that will promote education and learning as Aaleyah continues to work on improving different areas of development. If a single parent is identified, it is important that they have a big support system. The family should also be willing to follow an Open Adoption Agreement that consists of letters, pictures and two visits per year with Aaleyah’s birth family in Massachusetts. Aaleyah wants her future family to foster the connection Aaleyah has with her three biological brothers who are placed in separate homes.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.